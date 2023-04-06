House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House Republicans on Thursday, April 6, subpoenaed Pomerantz, one of the former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, ordered Pomerantz to testify before the committee by April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/David Karp, File)