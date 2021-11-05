Cuomo prosecutor seeks more time to finish investigation

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A lawyer for the former governor wants the sheriff who charged him with groping a woman to preserve records of any communications his office has had with the alleged victim, journalists or other investigators. A city court in Albany this week issued a summons charging Cuomo with forcible touching after a criminal complaint was filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)