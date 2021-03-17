Protesters in Myanmar fight back amid violent crackdown

Relatives and friends of Khat Aung Phyo, a boy who was killed by bullet on March 14, raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as his body is moved out from a mortuary in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 15, 2021. Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in six townships in the country's largest city, as security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month’s military coup. (AP Photo)