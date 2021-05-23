Photos show Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, at malls

FILE - In this undated file image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photos on social media appear to show the missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will out at two major malls in the city-state. (#FreeLatifa campaign – Tiina Jauhiainen/David Haigh via AP, File)