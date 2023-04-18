Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till

FILE - Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port Gibson, Miss., both cousins of Emmett Till, attend a news conference, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington about their hope to have a 1955 arrest warrant served on Carolyn Bryant Donham in the kidnapping that led to Till's brutal lynching. In April 2023, a Mississippi sheriff asked a judge to dismiss Sterling's lawsuit that seeks to compel him to serve the warrant. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)