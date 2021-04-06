Marines open another probe into sunken tank blamed on errors

FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, the U.S. flag was lowered to half-staff at Park Semper Fi in San Clemente, Calif., after a seafaring assault vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California. The Marine Corps is launching a probe looking at the readiness of its troops before they participated in an exercise that ended in tragedy with the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle that killed eight Marines and one sailor. The announcement Tuesday, April 6, 2021, comes more than a week after the maritime branch released its findings that the accident was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)