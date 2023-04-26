Road rage shooter convicted of 1st-degree murder

In this photo provided by Robin Jackson taken on Oct. 21, 2017 in Boulder, Colo., is Meghan and Vaughn Bigelow, Sr. and their three sons (from left to right) Asa, Cooper and Vaughn, Jr. Vaughn Jr. was shot and killed after a road rage fight between his mother and Jeremy Webster in 2018. Webster is also accused of wounding Meghan and Asa Bigelow as well as a man who witnessed the shootings. Closing arguments in Webster's trial were expected Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Robin Jackson via AP)