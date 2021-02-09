Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 1964 file photo, The Supremes, from left, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross, perform during a reception for them in a hotel, in London. Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old. Publicist Jay Schwartz says Wilson died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas and that the cause was not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)