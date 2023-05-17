Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home

A man takes a photo with his mobile phone inside the Radio Pakistan building burnt in Wednesday's clashes between police and the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. With former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody, Pakistani authorities on Thursday cracked down on his supporters, arresting hundreds in overnight raids and sending troops across the country to rein in the wave of violence that followed his arrest. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)