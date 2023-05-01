Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor

FILE - State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor, stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the house gallery, Monday, April 24, 2023, in the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. The banishment of transgender lawmaker Zephyr from Montana's House floor has showcased the rising power of hardline conservatives who are leveraging divisive social issues to gain political influence. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)