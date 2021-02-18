Georgia's PM resigns over move to arrest opposition leader

Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement opposition party speaks during a news conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, in October, 2020. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 following a court ruling that ordered the arrest of a man who leads the ex-Soviet nation's top opposition party. Gakharia said he was stepping down because of disagreements within his own team over the case of Melia. (AP Photo)