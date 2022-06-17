Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

FILE - Marissa Messinger, of Lake View, Iowa, center, holds a sign during a rally to protest recent abortion bans, May 21, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday, June 17, 2022, cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to the procedure under the Iowa Constitution. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)