Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

FILE - Democratic U.S. Senatorial incumbent Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters during a campaign stop at the Cobb County Civic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Marietta, Ga. The Georgia Democrat's campaign announced Tuesday, Oct. 4. 2022, that it had raised $26.3 million in the most recent quarter as Warnock runs against Republican Herschel Walker to hold his seat. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)