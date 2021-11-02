New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal arrest

Gov. John Bel Edwards discusses the public health emergency order and statewide mask mandate while speaking during a media briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards said Louisiana is ending its statewide indoor mask mandate after emerging from its latest and worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic and seeing a sharp decline in new COVID-19 infections. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)