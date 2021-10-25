North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy

Cook County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Jason Moran responds to a question after Sheriff Tom Dart announced the identity of "Gacy Victim 5" as North Carolina native Francis Wayne Alexander during a news conference Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Maywood, Ill. Alexander's body was among 26 discovered by police in the crawl space of Gacy's home more than 40 years ago, with three more found outside the house and four others found in waterways that Gacy admitted killing. Police were able to identify 25 of the victims but the final eight, Alexander among them, were buried without having ever been identified. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)