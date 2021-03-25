New 'Lord of the Rings' edition to include Tolkien artwork

This combination photo shows an upcoming edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, left, and a 1967 photo of Tolkien. The new edition will include paintings, drawings and other illustrations by the British author for the first time since it was published in the mid-1950s. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Thursday, March 25, 2021, that the new version will come out Oct. 19. (Houghton Mifflin via AP, left, and AP Photo)