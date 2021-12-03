Lebanese minister resigns in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi speaks to journalists after a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Saudi Arabia was outraged by comments made by Kordahi deemed critical of its war in Yemen. Job opportunities lost and contracts canceled are just some of the ways that ordinary Lebanese have been affected by the kingdom’s furious backlash at Lebanon late last month. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)