AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

FILE - Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts fields the ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Aug. 31, 2022, in Minneapolis. The San Diego Padres and Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, Dec. 7, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)