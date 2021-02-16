Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sheikha Latifa, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was detained by commandos as she tried to flee the country in 2018, and new videos have emerged with Latifa saying she is being imprisoned in a heavily guarded villa. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, FILE)