Racism in the ranks: Dutch police film spurs conversation

Margot Snijders of the Dutch police poses for a picture in Utrecht, Netherlands, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Snijders features in a new documentary about discrimination within the ranks of the Netherlands police which has sparked a national conversation about racism, with many officers and others hoping this will finally bring about the change they have long been fighting for. "De Blauwe Familie", or "The Blue Family", discusses a culture of bullying and fear in the national police force. (AP Photo/Jan-Joseph Stok)