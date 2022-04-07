Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers

Rep. Chris England speaks during debate on transgender bills during the legislative session in the house chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday April 7, 2022. The Alabama House of Representatives began debate on a proposal that would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people under age 19. (Mickey Welsh /The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)