Huawei, HSBC agree on document deal for extradition case

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, an employee wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands inside a Huawei flagship store in Beijing. Chinese telecommunications equipment firm Huawei said Monday, April 12, 2021, that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents that its chief financial office Meng Wanzhou hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)