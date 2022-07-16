Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

Flames are seen at the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, Saturday, July 16, 2022. An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based air carrier crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)