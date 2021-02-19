Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

FILE - Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians on May 14, 2012, in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Limbaugh died of lung cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. He was memorialized as the "greatest of all time" on Fox's website, but to critics who saw Limbaugh as a spreader of bigotry, it was good riddance. Limbaugh remained at the top of the heap among radio hosts even until his death. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)