DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)