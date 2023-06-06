Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius. Tisius is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Mo., for killing Leon Egley and Jason Acton at the Randolph County Jail in the early hours of June 22, 2000, in an ill-fated effort to help an inmate escape. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)