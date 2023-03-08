Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris

FILE - Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform during the ice dance, free dance figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 20, 2018. A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians, including Virtue, urged the Canadian Olympic Committee Wednesday, March 8, 2023, to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)