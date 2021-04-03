Young professionals cut ahead of older Italians for vaccine

FILE - in this Friday, March 12, 2021 file photo Italy's special COVID-19 commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo gestures during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center, at the Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, in Fiumicino near Rome. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP, file)