No charges for task force members in Winston Smith death

FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police descend on the block long stretch of Lake St. just before sunset to dismantle the barricades erected by protesters in Minneapolis. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force will not be charged in the fatal shooting of Winston Smith Jr., a Black man who was killed while authorities were trying to arrest him as he sat in an SUV at a Minneapolis parking ramp, a prosecutor announced Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP File)