Thailand's king reduces prison term of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to a single year

FILE - Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets his supporters as he arrives at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Thailand's king granted former prime minister Thaksin a pardon and reduced his eight-year prison sentence to one year, just over a week after the business tycoon-turned-politician returned from 15 years of self-imposed exile. The pardon granted by King Maha Vajiralongkorn was published Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in the Royal Gazette, making it effective immediately. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn, file)