New White House panel aims to separate science, politics

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. A new 46-person federal scientific integrity task force with members from dozens of government agencies will meet for the first time Friday, May 14, 2021. During Sharpiegate, NOAA reprimanded some meteorologists for tweeting that Alabama was not threatened by the hurricane, contradicting the president, who said Alabama was in danger. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)