Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

FILE - Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, speaks to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem on Nov. 2, 2022. Netanyahu's Likud party released the new government's policy guidelines on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line government has put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities a day before it's set to be sworn into office. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv, File)