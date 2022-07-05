Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters about aid to Ukraine, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2022, in Washington. The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)