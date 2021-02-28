Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, people watch a cock fight during the Jonbeel festival in Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India. A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)