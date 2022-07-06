Seoul spy agency files charges against ex-chiefs over NKorea

FILE - Then South Korea's National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won speaks during a plenary meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 3, 2021. The National Intelligence Service accused former director Park Jie-won, who served from 2020 to May, 2022, of destroying internal intelligence reports related to North Korea’s fatal shooting of an unarmed South Korean citizen in waters near the countries' western sea border in 2020.(Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP, File)