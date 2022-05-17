Hezbollah, allies lose their majority in Lebanon parliament

A man searches in trash dumpsters for recyclable items to resell next to voting booths that were used Sunday in the Lebanese parliamentary elections, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 16, 2022. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections, with preliminary results Monday showing some of their most vocal opponents picking up more seats and several of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)