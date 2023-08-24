World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says

FILE - Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg acknowledges the fans as he comes off the field after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2013, in Washington. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to announce his retirement, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)