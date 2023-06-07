Harvard women's hockey coach retires amid allegations she verbally abused, hazed players

FILE - Harvard head coach Katey Stone watches during the first period of an NCAA women's Frozen Four semifinal college hockey game against Boston College Friday, March 20, 2015, in Minneapolis. The school said Tuesday, June 6, 2023, that Katey Stone had made the decision to retire from coaching. Stone built Harvard into a national power after taking over as coach in 1994. Her run included 12 NCAA regional appearances, six trips to the Frozen Four, four national title game appearances and the 1999 national championship. She also led the Crimson to nine Ivy League championships and 12 Beanpot titles. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien, File)