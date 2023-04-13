Australia's most powerful cyclone in 8 years to cross coast

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast, Thursday, April 13, 2023. A severe tropical cyclone lashed the northwest Australian coast with strengthening winds and increasing rain Thursday as authorities warned the population to prepare for destructive gusts of up to 275 kph (171 mph). (Courtesy of National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) via AP)