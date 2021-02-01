US construction spending up 1% in December led by housing

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, workers toil on new homes under construction in a development near Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colo. Spending on U.S. construction projects increased 0.9% in November as strength in home building offset weakness in other parts of the construction industry. The Commerce Department said that the November gain followed a bigger 1.6% rise in October and left construction spending up 4.4% through the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)