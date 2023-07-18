Spain's political escape artist Pedro Sánchez has odds against him yet again in national election

FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez listens to a speech by Vox party leader Santiago Abascal during a parliamentary session in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Most polling shows the conservative Popular Party is set to win the ballot and be in position to form a coalition government with the far-right Vox party in the July 23 general election. But Sánchez has proven he can pull off the unexpected. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool, File)