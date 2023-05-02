Navy commander pulled from job in connection with SEAL death

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Brian Drechsler, commanding officer, Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN), speaks during a change of command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, on July 23, 2021. U.S. officials say Dreschler, who was reprimanded in connection with the death in 2022 of a Navy SEAL candidate, has been pulled out of his job about two months early.(Mass Communication Spc. 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/U.S. Navy via AP)