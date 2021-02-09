Australian court rules terrorists can be imprisoned longer

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2005, file image made from a video, Abdul Benbrika, an Algerian-born Muslim cleric, walks in his back yard in Melbourne, Australia. Australia's highest court on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 upheld a law that can keep extremists in prison after they have served their sentences. Five of the seven High Court judges dismissed a constitutional challenge by convicted terrorist Benbrika who remains in a Victoria state prison despite his 15-year sentence expiring in November last year. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP, File)