US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time

Registered nurse Rachel Chamberlin, of Cornish, N.H., left, tends to COVID-19 patient Fred Rutherford, of Claremont, N.H., right, in an isolation room at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Doctors and nurses, once lauded for their service, complain about burnout and a sense their neighbors are no longer treating the pandemic as a health emergency — despite day after day of record COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)