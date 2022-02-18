Spain: Conservative party rift grows into all-out battle

FILE - Conservative Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, left, and Popular party leader Pablo Casasdo wave outside the popular party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, on May 4, 2021. Months of simmering internal tensions in Spain's main opposition party came to a head with an exchange of 'friendly fire' between the conservatives' national leadership and the regional chief of Madrid, a rising star in the Popular Party. The internal rift deepened Friday with fresh revelations that members of the party allegedly tried to hire detectives to investigate a facemask-supplying contract brokered at the worst of the coronavirus pandemic by a relative of Madrid's regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)