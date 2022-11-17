Family: Egypt activist 'deteriorated' since hunger strike

FILE - Laila Soueif, mother of jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in front of his picture at her home in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says that they have seen him on Thursday, Nov. 17, and that his condition has “deteriorated severely."’ (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)