Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP

FILE - Washington Mystics' Natasha Cloud drives to the basket past Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, left, and Courtney Williams, right, during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's WNBA Finals in Uncasville, Conn., in this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, file photo. Point guard Natasha Cloud signed a multiyear contract to return to the Washington Mystics after opting out of last season to focus on bringing attention to social justice issues. “She is the engine that drives us — our pace on offense, the start of our defense, the energy at practice on a daily basis,” Washington coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in the team's news release about the signing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)