As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

A ship is seen off the deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)