Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami

FILE -Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to compete at the upcoming tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)