Syria President Assad visits Iran for meetings in rare trip

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad, center, waves to his supporters at a polling station during the Presidential elections in the town of Douma, in the eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. Assad was in Tehran on Sunday, May 8, 2022 meeting Iranian leaders, Iranian state-linked media reported, marking his second trip to Tehran since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, file)